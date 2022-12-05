LPL Financial LLC Has $12.33 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.48 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

