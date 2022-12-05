LPL Financial LLC Has $12.38 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

