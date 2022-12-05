LPL Financial LLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 272,938 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $239.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

