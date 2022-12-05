LPL Financial LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

