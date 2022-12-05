LPL Financial LLC Has $13.05 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Flex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after buying an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 997,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.