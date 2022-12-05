LPL Financial LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,049 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

