LPL Financial LLC Has $13.24 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 507,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 157,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.31 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

