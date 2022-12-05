LPL Financial LLC Has $13.34 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

