LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,847,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,912,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 663,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,072,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1,373.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 873,809 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

