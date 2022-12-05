LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,023,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,197 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

ORCC stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

