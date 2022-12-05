LPL Financial LLC Purchases 27,944 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $240,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in M&T Bank by 30.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $169.10 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

