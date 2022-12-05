LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

