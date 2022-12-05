LPL Financial LLC Purchases 462,702 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 1,631.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,702 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $28.00 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

