LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,028 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of AON by 938.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AON by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after buying an additional 126,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AON opened at $306.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

