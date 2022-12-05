LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,132 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

NYSE IP opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,623,858 shares of company stock valued at $167,594,928 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

