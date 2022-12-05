LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.