LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.05 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.