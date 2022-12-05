LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,217,000 after purchasing an additional 152,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $53.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

