LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,151 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $530,336,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWA stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

