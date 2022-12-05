LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,728 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $295.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.36 and its 200 day moving average is $312.78. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

