LPL Financial LLC Sells 19,093 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

RYF opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

