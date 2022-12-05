LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,724 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.