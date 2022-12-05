LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,595 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 538,120 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

