LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

SMB opened at $16.88 on Monday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

