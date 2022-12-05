Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

