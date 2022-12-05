Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $432,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 194.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.2 %

About Lumentum

Shares of LITE opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.