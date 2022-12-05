Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

