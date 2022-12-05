Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Masimo Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $145.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.