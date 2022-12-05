Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

