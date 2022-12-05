MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 107,109 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

