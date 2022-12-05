MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

