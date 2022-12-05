Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330,710 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

