Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,188,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,955,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

