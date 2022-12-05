Natixis Acquires 137,674 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,674 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,119,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 139,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,255 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 51.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,275 shares of company stock worth $1,088,305. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

