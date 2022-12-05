Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 315.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,429 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Redfin were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

