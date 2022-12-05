Natixis Buys New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

