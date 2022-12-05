Natixis Buys New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $98.87 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $139.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

