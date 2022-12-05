Natixis Cuts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,477 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

