Natixis Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $981,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $294,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 7.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 5.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.1 %

ANSS opened at $256.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

