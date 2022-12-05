Natixis Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,926 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

