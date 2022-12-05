Natixis Has $1.72 Million Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

