Natixis Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,292 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.