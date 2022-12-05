Natixis Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE DY opened at $91.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.33. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

