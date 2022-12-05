Natixis Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.