Natixis Invests $1.76 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Natixis bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 202,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 125,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.78 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
