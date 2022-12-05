Natixis Invests $1.76 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Natixis bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 202,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 125,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on S. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.78 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

