Natixis Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,611 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Twilio were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,238 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 38,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $289.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.