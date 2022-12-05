Natixis Purchases 35,006 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Natixis raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

CTRA stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

