Natixis Purchases Shares of 12,500 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock opened at $121.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

