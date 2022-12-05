Natixis Sells 16,312 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Natixis lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

