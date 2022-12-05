Natixis Sells 183,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

